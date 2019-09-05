Sarasota County crew flying relief supplies to the Bahamas. Here’s how you can help

Agape Flights sending relief supplies to devastated Bahamas Allen Speer, chief executive officer of Agape Flights, talks about relief effort to the Bahamas, which was devastated by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Allen Speer, chief executive officer of Agape Flights, talks about relief effort to the Bahamas, which was devastated by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

After the devastation of Hurricane Dorian left the Bahamas reeling, Agape Flights of Venice is preparing to send its first load of relief supplies to the island of Eleuthera on Thursday.

The Christian ministry has a network of missionaries in the Bahamas who can help get the supplies to storm survivors.

“Our hangar is full of donations and we are unloading 1,000 blessing buckets from God’s Pit Crew in Virginia,” Abby Duncan, communications manager for Agape Flights, said Thursday.

Blessing buckets are five-gallon buckets that include bottles of water, cans of pop-top ready-to-eat food, packages of snacks, personal items such as toothbrushes, tooth paste, soap, shampoo, feminine products, a flashlight, bandages, a Bible, a personal note of encouragement and more, according to the God’s Pit Crew website.

Agape, which makes weekly flights to the Bahamas, has a second flight scheduled for Friday, Duncan said.

“We will be doing continuous flights,” she said. “The Bahamas is in crisis. We are asking people to pray with us and the people of the Bahamas.”

The hangar at Agape Flights in Venice is filling up with relief supplies for the Bahamas. provided photo

Donations of new relief supplies can be sent to Agape Flights, 100 Airport Ave. E., Venice 34285.

A complete list of those supplies, ranging from chainsaws and generators to nonperishable food items, first aid items and baby supplies, is posted at agapeflights.com.

Rather than sending more bottled weather, Agape suggests sending water purification tablets.

“We can’t get into Marsh Harbor or other hard-hit areas right now,” Duncan said.