Will Bahamians get to seek refuge in the U.S. post Hurricane Dorian?

‘We will come through this’ says local Bahamian of Dorian Daphney Town, a local Bahamian and president of Oak Tree Community Outreach, talks about the destruction of Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Islands, and how the Bahamians will rebuild. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Daphney Town, a local Bahamian and president of Oak Tree Community Outreach, talks about the destruction of Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Islands, and how the Bahamians will rebuild.

Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones, a Bahamian American, has asked the Trump administration to waive U.S. visa requirements for Bahamians seeking refuge post Hurricane Dorian.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas with 185 mph winds and gusts up to 220 mph. The catastrophic storm parked itself over the northwest Bahamas for almost two days, causing devastation on Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands.

“I have spoken with Sen. Marco Rubio and he has made it clear that he will be working with our office, along with other offices, to expedite visas and see what the government can do to get Bahamians to the U.S,” Jones, who has immediate family in the Bahamas, told the Miami Herald Wednesday.

“I urge the Trump administration, as well as Senators Rubio and Scott, to waive U.S. visa requirements for Bahamians seeking refuge post-Dorian. It is inhumane to do nothing while thousands of our fellow human beings are left to languish without drinking water or shelter.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Just spoke to Sen @marcorubio and I must say thank you!



Update: His office and our office will be working together over the next few days to help our constituents connect with their families. #BAHAMASTRONG https://t.co/vH0IDtHKdq — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 4, 2019

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the agency that oversees Temporary Protected Status, did not respond to emails sent by the Herald on Tuesday and Wednesday on whether there have been discussions to grant the protections to Bahamians.

TPS is a temporary legal status given to foreign nationals of designated countries affected by armed conflict or natural disaster. It allows persons to live and work in the United States for limited times.

Mike Fernandez, a Coral Gables philanthropist and healthcare executive, flew into the Bahamas by helicopter on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to drop off relief items in Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island. Courtesy: Mike Fernandez

Other agencies that could be involved in granting the protection include the State Department, the National Security Council and occasionally the Department of Justice. DHS’s decision as to whether or not to designate a country for TPS is not subject to judicial review, according to immigration law.

As of May 2019, there were 10 countries with TPS, though they are set to expire late this year or early next year: El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

As of Tuesday, the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not put in a formal request for TPS, a government spokeswoman said.

“We are trying to regroup and make sure everybody is OK,” she said. “Then we’ll get to that.”

Hurricane Dorian’s fury swallowed swaths of Abaco, leaving homes underwater, crippling hospitals and shelters and leveling communities. The storm so far has claimed seven people’s lives; the government expects that number to rise.

Rubio was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.