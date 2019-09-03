A shelter needed to foster over 200 animals for Dorian. The community answered the call

All eligible animals from the Jacksonville Humane Society were temporarily adopted for the duration of Hurricane Dorian, according to the shelter. Jacksonville Humane Society

A Florida humane society wanted to find foster homes for over 200 animals, according to news reports.

Two days later, its cages were empty.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating after all of their animals found temporary housing for the duration of Hurricane Dorian, according to the animal shelter.

“You did it, Jacksonville!” read the shelter’s Facebook post. “Thanks to you, nearly all of our pets will ride out Hurricane Dorian in loving Storm Trooper foster homes.”

On Aug. 31, JHS posted on Facebook asking for “Storm Troopers,” or people willing to foster an animal during a hurricane. The post was shared almost 500 times and garnered more than 100 comments.

By Tuesday, as Dorian was approaching Florida, the shelter was nearly empty save for a few animals with special needs that couldn’t be fostered. JHS shared a photo of staff members smiling by the empty cages, celebrating.

First Coast News reported that 140 cats and 70 dogs found temporary homes because of their outreach efforts. The animals will remain with families until at least Friday, Sept. 6

“We are grateful that we can always count on the compassion of the Jacksonville community,” JHS CEO Denise Deisler said in a press release.