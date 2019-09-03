Watch as Hurricane Dorian kicks up the surf in Florida

Florida coast already feeling Hurricane Dorian’s strength Hurricane Dorian's outer bands are reaching Florida's coast causing beaches to have crashing waves and choppy water. Towns and cities are seeing strong winds and rain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's outer bands are reaching Florida's coast causing beaches to have crashing waves and choppy water. Towns and cities are seeing strong winds and rain.

Hurricane Dorian is messing with Florida beaches.

Dorian is moving at just 1 mile per hour and is expected to move faster. While Florida isn’t likely to get a direct hit, the waves and surf are showing Dorian’s force.

The coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach will start feeling hurricane conditions Tuesday night as the storm passes offshore.

As of Tuesday morning, videos and pictures from across the state show hurricane conditions along the beaches.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

You won’t find surfers trying to catch a wave because many beaches are closed.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook video Tuesday morning showing waves battering the coastline. It also reported several downed trees and light poles due to storm winds, along with power outages.

Heading north, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all residents to stay home, and said all bridges and causeways are closed as tropical storm force winds whip the county. A picture posted by the sheriff’s office shows waves reaching beach-dock steps.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says the county is feeling tropical storm force winds. Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Farther north in Flagler County, Sheriff Rick Staly shot a public service video next to one of the county’s beaches reminding residents of evacuation plans and curfews. The clouds behind him were stormy gray and the waves were crashing on the beach.

Sheriff’s offices aren’t the only ones documenting Dorian’s effects on Florida’s coastline. Reporters across the state have been posting video on social media showing crashing waves and heavy rain.

Emergency management officials are warning of a dangerous storm surge here in St. Lucie County tonight when #HurricaneDorian will pass dangerously close to the #Florida coast. They’ve evacuated the barrier islands in preparation. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/a6uend8dKN — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) September 2, 2019

The surf is under the boardwalk at Conn Beach as #HurricaneDorian slowly tracks closer to the Florida Coast. pic.twitter.com/lzJKP49r5t — Patrick Dove (@DovePhotog) September 3, 2019

WATCH: Conditions in Singer Island are continuing to worsen as Hurricane Dorian's outer bands come closer to the Florida coast.

Read the latest: https://t.co/Lz4agH8HgW pic.twitter.com/RyFpGPrOyg — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 2, 2019