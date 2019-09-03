Hurricane Dorian live updates: Storm resumes slow move northwest

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

After slamming the Bahamas for over 12 hours, the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian began to inch northwest along the Florida coast on Tuesday morning at 1 mile per hour. The major storm was downgraded to a Category 3, still packing winds of about 120 mph as it approached the Central Florida Atlantic coast.

Follow live updates from Miami Herald staff on all things Dorian.

10:00 AM — WEST PALM BEACH RESIDENTS OUT AND ABOUT, MAR-A-LAGO REMAINS SHUTTERED IN PREPARATION FOR STORM

Although it was breezy with intermittent rain showers, the weather in West Palm Beach was unremarkable. Still most shops remain closed. Among the only places open were a gas station, a coin laundry and a bait and tackle shop off of Southern Boulevard.

Police have blocked the bridge to Palm Beach and are frequently patrolling the elite island that’s home to President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago and the late Jeffrey Epstein’s south Florida residence both of which have been shuttered in preparation for the storm. The barrier island is in a mandatory evacuation zone.

- Sarah Blaskey, staff writer

9:52 AM — SECRETARY POMPEO: COAST GUARD CONDUCTING SEARCH AND RESCUE IN BAHAMAS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. Coast Guard was conducting search and rescue operations in The Bahamas, while the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance was mobilizing to aid the Bahamian government.

“Our prayers are with our Bahamian friends as they confront the aftermath of Hurricane #Dorian,” Pompeo tweeted.

@USEmbassyNassau has begun helping victims of Hurricane #Dorian in #TheBahamas. @USCGSoutheast sent helicopters to evacuate injured from Abaco, flying back to Nassau for urgent care. Please stay informed from reliable sources, and keep safe. pic.twitter.com/GOK0pqiY7x — U.S. Embassy Nassau (@USEmbassyNassau) September 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau said Coast Guard have begun to evacuate injured people from Abaco Islands to Nassau to receive urgent care.

- Nora Gámez Torres, staff writer

9:45 AM — MIAMI DADE COLLEGE TO REOPEN WEDNESDAY

Miami Dade College will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the school said Tuesday. For the latest information on the school’s website at www.mdc.edu.

- Bianca Padró Ocasio, staff writer

9:05 AM — SURFERS CATCH STORM WAVES IN DELRAY BEACH

Shutters remained up on the condos lining the coast near Delray Beach, but people and surfers, as they did the day before, made their way to the sand and the waves.

Not many were surfing, the dangerous waves too much of a hazard.

But Chris Bal, a 31-year-old from Fort Lauderdale drove north to catch a few waves.

“I’m thankful it didn’t come this way. It’s not fun to go through storms. We dodged a bullet,” he said. “And I drove up because I knew the wind was coming from the west so there wasn’t too much danger.”

- Charles Rabin, staff writer

9:00 AM — SOUTH FLORIDA REP. JONES GIVES BAHAMAS UPDATES: TWITTER

Florida Rep. Shevrin Jones, who has been publishing frequent updates from his family in The Bahamas, said he has been briefed about The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency’s efforts to assess damage on the islands.

Jones said a group could be heading over after Thursday, once weather conditions have stabilized.

I just spoke with Consul General Mackey. She said that today NEMA and the utility companies will work to try and get in to asses the damage when it comes to power. From there she is going to connect with me to give next steps. Many of my colleagues have expressed ( 1/2) — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 3, 2019

Jones said he will be at a donation drive Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4900 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, Pembroke Park, FL 33023. For other drives near you, check out our list of relief efforts in South Florida.

- Bianca Padró Ocasio, staff writer

8:40 AM — GIMENEZ, SUAREZ, BAHAMAS CONSUL GENERAL TO SPEAK ON RELIEF UPDATES

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be announcing local relief efforts Tuesday for hurricane survivors in The Bahamas. Linda Mackey, consul general for the Bahamas in Miami, will be joining Giménez.

Miami-Dade County fire stations will be designated as drop off points for relief supplies.

- Jacqueline Charles, Doug Hanks and Samantha Gross, staff writers

OVERNIGHT — IN COCOA BEACH, A LONE BAR STAYS OPEN

The stretch from I-95 out to the shore was desolate, street after street of boarded and shuttered strip mall storefronts and empty parking lots. There was no place for weary traveler — not there very many of those up Florida’s east coast — to find a bite to eat.

On the barrier island, most hotels were empty and restaurants dark. Except one.

“We don’t run from hurricanes,” said Scott Heiman, a bartender at Sandbar. “We drink ‘em.”

Matias Ocner

The Sandbar, a beachfront sports pub on Ocean Beach Boulevard, prides itself on being a last-to-close, first-to-open place on Cocoa Beach. Heiman, who lives a short distance away on Merritt Island, isn’t going to evacuate. He’d rather be close by to get back to work.

Sandbar probably won’t open Tuesday. Workers are planning to put up shutters and throw down sandbags overnight. But it might not be long after the area is supposed to feel some of Dorian’s power on Wednesday that the bar will re-open its doors.

Irma was the last hurricane to bruise Cocoa Beach, but not deeply.

“A water main broke on the mainland, so we didn’t have water for three days, but other than that ... “

He paused, smirking.

“... my mailbox flew off.”

-Joey Flechas, staff writer