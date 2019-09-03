Rough seas expected in Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida’s east coast

Don’t panic! Tips for surviving a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn and batter the Bahamas, the storm’s outermost bands could still bring serious enough gusts of winds that the National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory and a rip current warning for the Gulf of Mexico off Manatee County.

The advisories were issued in response to the storm’s 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center that still has Dorian stalled out over the Bahamas with an expected northern track near Florida’s east coast.

“Hurricane Dorian tracking along the Florida east coast will result in increasing winds and seas across the eastern Gulf of Mexico,” the Weather Service said.

The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.Wednesday from Hillsborough County to south of Fort Meyers, extending 20 miles out into the Gulf.

The Weather Service also has issued a rip current advisory from noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Swimmers are advised to swim near lifeguard stations only and if caught in a rip current, remain calm. Yell for help and stay afloat until help arrives. Do not attempt to swim against a rip current.

If no help is available, stay calm and swim parallel to shore until out of the current and then swim back toward the beach.

Winds up to 20 knots are expected with gusts up to 30 knots possible. Wave action in these winds could reach 5 feet, according to the NWS.

A small craft advisory means wind speeds between 21 and 33 knots “are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions,” the NWS states.

Those with smaller vessels and inexperienced boaters should avoid navigating in these conditions.

The latest weather forecast for Manatee County calls for breezy conditions with scattered showers throughout the day. Rain chances increase to 70 percent through the evening hours and drop to 30 percent by Wednesday.

According to the Weather Service, northerly winds associated with Dorian’s outer bands could be sustained at 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph Tuesday and Tuesday night. Wednesday’s rain chances begin to dissipate somewhat but wind gusts could top out at 25 mph.

Thursday’s forecast is for sunny, clear skies, but breezy conditions are expected. Rain chances return on Friday at 20 percent and the long-term forecast calls for a sunny weekend with highs in the low 90s.