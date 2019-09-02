How Hurricane Dorian is affecting Disney and Universal theme parks

Video shows plane passing near Dorian’s eye A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) plane flew near the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it was churning in the Caribbean on Thursday, August 29. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) plane flew near the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it was churning in the Caribbean on Thursday, August 29.

Planning on visiting Disney Tuesday? The theme parks are closing early for Hurricane Dorian.

“Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3,” the company tweeted out late Monday afternoon.

Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney Springs and Typhoon Lagoon will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 2 p.m.

For Universal fans, you’re in luck. As of Monday night, Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s CityWalk will open as scheduled Tuesday. However, Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed. The park will continue to provide real-time updates at UniversalOrlando.com and on its Twitter account.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will also close Tuesday at 3 p.m. and will remain closed until it is safe to re-open after the storm. Disney says it has contacted guests with reservations at the resort to relocate them to another property, and plan for the potential weather impacts.

The company says it has contacted those who made reservations at Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resport & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Dining reservations at theme-park restaurants will be honored up to one hour prior to the park’s closing while resort dining reservations will be honored until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Walt Disney World’s website. Pre-paid dining and other experiences scheduled for times after the park will be closed will be automatically canceled or refunded.

What about special events?

After Hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been canceled for Tuesday, but the park will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Extra Magic Hours. Magic Kingdom will also open at 7 a.m. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open at 6 a.m. for Extra Magic Hours.

Those who purchased their After Hours event tickets ahead of time can request a full refund or request an exchange for the following:

▪ Another Disney After Hours event in 2019

▪ A one-day flexible date ticket with park hopper option, which can be used any day prior to Dec. 31, 2020.

▪ A ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event in 2019.

To request the exchange, guests can call (407) 939-7818 by Dec. 15, 2019, or email Ticket.Inquiries@DisneyWorld.com

For the complete list of modified hours, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com/weather-updates/