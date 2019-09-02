USF campuses will remain closed Tuesday. Here’s when classes will resume

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

While students at Manatee County schools will be able to return to class Tuesday, University of South Florida students will be waiting until Wednesday to resume school.

The university announced all campuses will remain closed and all classes, including online classes, are canceled through Tuesday.

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday, along with regular class schedules and normal business operations for the university and USF Health clinics and facilities. For additional updates on patient appointments, visit health.usf.edu.

The USF St. Petersburg Nelson Poynter Memorial Library, Student Life Center and Campus Recreation Center will be open Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m.

If students left the area due to Hurricane Dorian and will not be back in time for classes to start on Wednesday, the university recommends notifying their class instructors and employees who left the area to contact their supervisor.

The university has asked supervisors and instructors to be patient and understanding given the circumstances, especially students and staff from the Bahamas, according to a news release.

The school also urged students, faculty and staff to continue to follow weather updates and the guidelines set out by local emergency management officials.

USF has reached out to students, and faculty and staff from the Bahamas whose family or friends may be impacted by the storm.

University leadership will continue to constantly monitor the storm and assess the situation. Should the projected path of the storm shift significantly to the west, USF will provide updated information via usfsm.edu, USF’s official social media channels, MyUSF and email.

Students, faculty, staff, parents or community members with questions about university operations due to the hurricane can contact (866) 601-6905.