Hurricane Dorian still moving slow. Here is how it might affect Bradenton’s weather

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

Though Hurricane Dorian is no longer expected to have a significant impact in Manatee County, there are still some showers expected to come this way.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday with a high of near 90, but the heat index values will reach nearly 104, according to the National Weather Service. Though warm, it is expected to be a breezy day with winds 14 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

By Tuesday night there will be a continued chance of rain, possibly a thunderstorm in the evening with a low near 79.

WFLA News Channel 8 meteorologists say once Dorian moves north, drier air will be pulled in and conditions for the Tampa Bay area will improve.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wednesday will see more about a 30 percent chance of rain before the sun is predicted to come out again Thursday.

A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms returns Friday and meteorologists call for the rest of the weekend to be mostly clear, according to the NWS.

Here's the 4 pm EDT Tropical Cyclone Update: Extremely dangerous #Dorian continues to bring life-threatening conditions to Grand Bahama Island. The next complete advisory will be released by 5 pm. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/JngY3GRWgB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

But for the coastal Southeast and lower Mid-Atlantic areas of the U.S., there is an increasing risk of heavy rains and flash floods due to Dorian, according to the NHC.

Florida is still in a state of emergency and residents should remain vigilant and prepared. Visit MyManatee.org/ManateeReady for a list of tips and supplies.

There are four systems the National Hurricane Center is monitoring that could become tropical depressions in the next five days. WFLA meteorologists say they are not expecting a U.S. impact from the disturbances.