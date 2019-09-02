More than 2,000 state prisoners evacuated ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Florida’s Gulf Correctional Institution suffered significant damage during Hurricane Michael.

With Hurricane Dorian and its Category 4 winds still off the coast, the Florida Department of Corrections has moved more than 2,000 inmates to other facilities.

In total, about 2,195 inmates from 18 facilities were moved, said Michelle Glady, a spokeswoman for the prison system. In most cases, people are moved to larger, nearby facilities, though Glady could not provide details.

Glady would not say if more evacuations are expected but said there should be another update on Tuesday.

During Hurricane Michael last year, nearly 3,000 inmates were evacuated from Panhandle prisons after the storm damaged area facilities. One of them, Gulf Annex, reopened to inmates only this summer.

To brace for Dorian, Florida prisons in the storm’s possible path boarded up windows and stocked supplies. At Tomoka Correctional Institution, which shuttered windows to prepare the building for hurricane winds, inmates complained of excessive heat, according to family members. One woman said her husband compared the interior to a 400-degree-oven.

Holes were drilled in the boards to facilitate ventilation, according to multiple family members of inmates. Guards let the men shower more frequently than usual because of the heart, family members aid.

Tomoka, which is near Daytona Beach, does not have central air conditioning. Glady said the building was designed before A/C in a style that designed to facilitate cooling breezes and that the regular ventilation system was working.

Family members and friends of inmates can check on their location using the FDC’s website. Locations are updated about 24 hours after people are moved, Glady said. She said the prison system is giving all inmates five free e-stamps with no expiration date and two free 15-minute phone calls to be used by the end of Sept. 5.

A full list of the announced evacuated facilities, as of Tuesday afternoon, can be found on the FDC website.