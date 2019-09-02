Manatee County fire crews head east for Hurricane Dorian assistance

Here are some hurricane hazards to be aware of, according to the National Weather Service Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding.

Several local fire departments are sending personnel to the east coast in preparation for Hurricane Dorian and the aftermath of the storm.

Firefighters from East Manatee, North River, Cedar Hammock, West Manatee, Southern Manatee and Longboat Key fire districts are all part of an engine strike team that left Monday, said Lee Whitehurst, East Manatee fire chief and emergency response coordinator for the Manatee County Fire Chiefs Association.

THe City of Bradenton Fire Department’s Light Technical Rescue Team, which consists of six firefighters, was also called to Orange County for staging.

In total, 28 people were sent out as part of the two local teams, in addition to four more from North River Fire District as part of the Emergency Operations Center liaison team and a mechanical team.

The teams’ mission orders are for up to 10 days but those could possibly be extended.

Whitehurst said it’s a typical response for hurricane relief efforts.

Even with several personnel and trucks going to the east coast, Whitehurst said the local departments will still be able to provide the same level of service to Manatee County residents as they’ve come to expect.

“We’re not reducing the protection here in Manatee County,” Whitehurst said. “We’re still able to do our jobs here and provide a little help to the other coast.”

“Every agency usually can spare a truck since we’re nine different fire districts in the county, we have more flexibility to do that,” Whitehurst said.

From Manatee County down to Naples, Whitehurst said there are 120 people coming to provide assistance to areas impacted by the hurricane.