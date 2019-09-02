‘Conditions are catastrophic’ in Grand Bahama as Dorian continues pounding Bahamas

Dorian touches down in Abaco Islands The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph.

Bahamians woke up Monday to 165 mph winds, life-threatening rains and 15 to 23 feet storm surges that left homes and roads under water from Grand Bahama to New Providence, where residents in the capital of Nassau were trying to escape rising water amid an island-wide power blackout.

After pounding the Abacos and leaving a trail of snapped trees, flipped cars and missing rooftops in the northern Bahamas, a Category 5 Hurricane Dorian moved over to low-lying Grand Bahama, where it sat over the island as it moved at just 1 mile per hour.

“Things are not good in Grand Bahama right now,” said Kwasi Thompson, the minister of state responsible for Grand Bahama. “Conditions are catastrophic. We have parts of the island that are completely under water, where the water has already risen waist-high.”

Thompson, who was speaking from the emergency management center in the main part of Freeport, said some areas are reporting six-foot-high flooding, with the island’s eastern region bearing the brunt.

“We’re taking a severe beating,” he said.

Bahamas Meteorologist Basil Dean said the fact that Dorian was not moving meant “outdoor is going to be a very rough, rough environment.” In addition to large amounts of rain, Grand Bahama could experience storm surges as high as 23 feet.

“Storm surge is definitely going to be a major factor. Rainfall is going to be a major factor. These two elements of nature spell bad news for us,” Dean said.

“A very dangerous and uncomfortable situation developing there for Grand Bahama,” said Dean, adding that the island, which has experienced multiple hurricanes in the past, does not always fare well. “Grand Bahama, Freeport in particular, sits right in the middle of this whole thing.”

Earlier in the morning, Radio Bahamas reported that Freeport’s international airport was under water, along with the Regency Hotel and homes on the eastern end of Grand Bahama. While residents in New Providence had been spared Dorian’s winds, several neighborhoods in the capital and on Paradise Island were flooded, the station reported.

The slow-moving storm’s span is so wide that residents in Eleuthera, Cat Island, the Berry Islands and Andros also were feeling its catastrophic effects.

“At this moment, it feels as if the hurricane is here in north Eleuthera, lots of rain, wind and no power from Saturday and no water from this afternoon,” Carolyn Neilly wrote on Facebook at 11 p.m. Sunday. She was listening, she said, to a replay of Bahamas Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ afternoon press conference and plea for Bahamians to evacuate.

Reports of the storm’s devastation in the Abacos have continued to trickle in with much of the island still without cell phone service and no power. The Bahamas Press reported a 7-year-old there had drowned and his sister was missing.

First death recorded in Abaco following Hurrican Dorian passage on Abaco....



BP BREAKING| The first recorded death of Hurricane Dorian is now being confirmed. Seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned after his family attempts to relocate their home. McIntosh's sister is missing pic.twitter.com/UQ99XPlBEa — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 2, 2019

Donald Rolle, an island administrator for southern Abaco, described the northern and central part of Abaco as “sheer devastation.” While video footage showed homes under water, roofs blown off and cars overturned, Rolle said he had also been informed that a command center in central Abaco had to be abandoned during the storm’s passing.

The island, he said, was still experiencing rain and hurricane force winds.

“Pray for us,” he said.

The Bahamas electricity company confirmed that the storm had damaged its infrastructure in the Abacos, and torrential rain had led to an island-wide power outage in New Providence at 3:30 a.m. While power restoration had begun in New Providence, the company said it was anxious for the storm to pass to begin restoring power in the Abacos.

The hurricane is expected to continue to pound the Bahamas throughout the day.