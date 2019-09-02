Hurricane
Hurricane Dorian forcing Ft. Lauderdale airport to close at noon ‘until further notice’
Floridians make final preparations for Hurricane Dorian
If you’re slated to fly in or out of Fort Lauderdale Monday, you better call your airline.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International is closing at noon due to winds associated with Hurricane Dorian “until further notice,” the airport has announced. “
Airport officials, in coordination with the airlines and the FAA Tower, will determine with the airport will reopen,” according to the airport’s official Twitter feed.
As of Sunday, the airport had report 44 flight delays and 36 cancellations.
Miami International Airport is operating as usual at this time.
