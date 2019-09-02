With Hurricane Dorian coming ‘dangerously close’ to Florida, here’s what to expect in Bradenton

Floridians make final preparations for Hurricane Dorian Nick Smiciklas makes his final preparations to his home in Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane warning was issued for Indian River County as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the coast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nick Smiciklas makes his final preparations to his home in Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane warning was issued for Indian River County as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the coast.

As of early Monday, Hurricane Dorian has slowed to an almost stationary speed of 1 mph as it lingers over the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm with 167 mph winds, and it’s leaving Floridians in a state of suspended uncertainty about how and when it will impact the state.

“The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night,” the National Hurricane Center said late Sunday.

Current projections are favorable for Manatee County and the Tampa Bay area, where the storm is no longer expected to have a significant impact.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Highlands and Polk counties, but “elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated,” National Weather Service of Tampa Bay wrote Sunday night.

Manatee County public safety officials canceled emergency response operations when the storm’s track shifted on Saturday. However, they advised residents to continue to closely monitor the hurricane.

“It’s been an unpredictable storm and it could make a left turn just like it took a right turn, so our residents should continue to monitor the forecast by watching reliable news sources and following the county’s social media account,” Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer said Saturday.

If you’re not in an area advised to evacuate, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power & water for several days #FLPrepares — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) September 2, 2019

At the least, Manatee County residents should be prepared for possible tropical storm conditions as the hurricane passes.

Recent local weather forecasts from NWS have changed drastically and often.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, tropical storm conditions were again included in the forecast.

Gusty, wet weather is predicted beginning on Monday with a 60 percent chance of rain and wind gusts as high as 20 mph possible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted throughout the day, and the chance of showers goes up in the afternoon.

Tuesday, rain chances held steady at 60 percent, and showers and thunderstorms are likely. A north wind of up to 17 mph will prevail, and wind gusts of up to 25 mph are possible.

High winds may stick around through Wednesday, with gusts of up to 28 mph possible during the day, but after that the odds of wind and rain taper off throughout the rest of the week.

The forecast is almost certain to change based upon Dorian’s movements — including the all-important north turn that will decide whether or not the storm makes direct landfall on the east coast.

Florida remains in a state of emergency, and every resident is advised to have at least seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, on hand.

Visit MyManatee.org/ManateeReady for a list of tips and supplies for local households.