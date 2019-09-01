Tolls suspended on four highways as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida

Evening rush hour traffic heads through the SunPass/Toll-by-Plate area near Killian Parkway near the Turnpike extension in South Miami-Dade County. Miami Herald file photo

To give the most open roads for possible evacuations, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls on the Florida Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, the Alligator Alley part of Interstate 75 and the Beachline Expressway.

The Turnpike toll suspension includes the Homestead Extension.

Service plazas will remain open, but, the Florida Department of Transportation reminds, they aren’t hurricane shelters. And restaurants and gas stations at the service plazas will be closed in whatever part of the state Dorian threatens.

Those wanting traffic updates from FDOT can download the Florida 511 mobile app or follow the various FL511 Twitter accounts.

