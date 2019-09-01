Don’t relax yet: Updated track says Dorian could bring tropical storm conditions to Manatee

Watch as Hurricane Dorian touches down on the Bahamas The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph.

In the 5 a.m. Sunday Hurricane Dorian advisory, the National Weather Service removed “tropical storm conditions possible” from Manatee County’s weekly forecast.

But by the 2 p.m. advisory, “tropical storm conditions possible” returned to the forecast and are possible for Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The percentages of feeling tropical storm-force winds went from 30-40 percent Sunday morning to 40-50 percent by the afternoon.

It’s a reminder that Dorian, like all hurricanes, remains unpredictable and Manatee County residents should continue to monitor Dorian’s progress.

According to the latest National Weather Service forecast for Manatee County, rain chances remain at 60 percent for the rest of Sunday with heavy storms possible throughout the evening.

Conditions remain similar through Labor Day and the latest Tuesday forecast says “tropical storm conditions are possible.”

At the 11 a.m. Sunday advisory, the National Hurricane Center issued new tropical storm watches for Polk and Highlands counties, which extended existing advisories from primarily east coast Florida counties to inland Central Florida.

Rain and storms associated with Dorian, as well as typical summer storm activity, will keep rain chances high through Tuesday night, at which time precipitation chances drop to 20 percent by Wednesday, according to the latest NWS forecast.

However, residents should continue to monitor for changing forecasts based on Dorian’s path.

Dorian is expected to make that crucial turn to the north after departing the Bahamas and then curve northward, but landfall in the Sunshine State from the east coat to the eastern inland counties remains within the cone of uncertainty.

The longer the storm takes to turn to the north, the more of an impact it could have on Florida.