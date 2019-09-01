Hurricane Dorian isn’t ruining fun in sun on AMI: ‘This is our little slice of heaven’

Anna Maria Island’s take on Hurricane Dorian Anna Maria Island's take on Hurricane Dorian. It's a time for watching and waiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Anna Maria Island's take on Hurricane Dorian. It's a time for watching and waiting.

Never mind that Category 5 hurricane looming near Florida’s east coast.

It was prime beach weather on Anna Maria Island the Sunday before Labor Day, and locals and tourists alike were out in droves to enjoy the blue skies.

Sunbathers and swimmers, picnickers and paddleboarders, families and couples took advantage of a not-quite-packed Manatee Public Beach.

Terry Glasgow was among a group of visitors from the United Kingdom. Glasgow said that some of his group flew home early at the threat of Hurricane Dorian coming through, but for him it was worth the risk to stay for a few more beach days.

“This is our second time back. We like it so much, we’d like citizenship,” Glasgow said. “Well, maybe just a house on the beach.”

Other visitors traveled into the cone of uncertainty despite protests from family members.

Dee Rae, a Delaware native, had a trip planned to visit Florida friends that she didn’t want to miss.

“They told me to cancel everything,” Rae said. “I came anyways and it’s been great.”

There were plenty of visitors on Manatee Public Beach on Anna Maria Island Sunday despite a Category 5 Hurricane Dorian looming near the opposite coast of Florida. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Ross Elliott from Tampa and Adam Wells from Orlando played a game of cornhole in sunhats.

“Half of our friends aren’t here right now because of the hurricane,” Elliott said. “But we wouldn’t miss this for anything. This is our little slice of heaven.”

While Elliott and Wells said they don’t feel concerned about the hurricane, they are keeping an eye on it.

“The only time we’ve bothered to turn on the TV this week is to check the hurricane forecast,” Elliott said.

Vacant signs flashed along Gulf Drive, but most hotels and inns were at least partially full.

Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of the busy season for beach tourism.

Left to right: Adam Wells, Amber Machovec, and Caitlin and Ross Elliott were visiting Anna Maria Island from other parts of Florida. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

This isn’t the first time that a natural event has put a damper on the holiday, according to Dawn Hollar, office manager at Anna Maria Island Dream Inn on Bradenton Beach.

“Last year it was red tide, this year it’s a hurricane,” Hollar said. “We’re just jinxed for this time of year.”

Hollar said that while the inn has lost about half of its normal business this weekend, it has not been a total loss.

Many of those who had rooms booked decided to reschedule their visits to Anna Maria Island rather than cancel entirely.

“It’s mostly snowbirds and people from out of state who are hesitant about coming down during the storm,” Hollar said.

Hollar said they also offer special rates to fill vacancies if needed.

Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe drew crowds of diners and drinkers on Labor Day weekend despite the uncertainty of a hurricane approaching the other coast of Florida. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

It was a similar picture at Anna Maria Beach Resort, where many who called to cancel because of the storm decided to reschedule instead.

The restaurant business did not appear to be taking such a heavy blow on Sunday.

The patio at Skinny’s Place in Holmes Beach was packed; beers flowed at bars on Bradenton Beach’s Bridge Street; and on the other side of the intracoastal, waterfront eateries in Cortez had decks full of diners.

While there is still uncertainty about what Hurricane Dorian will bring to Florida over the next couple days, locals and visitors seem to have an unspoken philosophy worked out: make the most of every moment of sunshine.