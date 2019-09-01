Manatee County’s weather in the week ahead? It depends on Dorian

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Dorian making its way to Florida as a cat 4 Hurricane Dorian continues its path toward Florida as a category 4 storm as the state prepares for a potential landfall sometime Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian continues its path toward Florida as a category 4 storm as the state prepares for a potential landfall sometime Tuesday.

If forecasts for Hurricane Dorian hold true, then Manatee County can expect some fairly typical summer weather ahead

However, until the Category 4 storm makes that crucial turn, chances for tropical storm conditions still range between 30 and 40 percent looking ahead five days for the area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“There is still high uncertainty in the hurricane track, and a shift toward the Florida coastline would increase impacts,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service.

While the National Hurricane Center still has the Gulf Coast in the margin of possibilities to feel some affects from Dorian, severe weather conditions outside of typical summer storms are no longer in the forecast for the week ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Tampa.

In the meantime, it’s going to be hot.

Temperatures for Sunday will reach the low 90s but the heat index for the area will feel like 107 with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms — some of which could be severe — at 60 percent. Precipitation chances remain at 60 percent through the evening hours with wind gusts from the northeast being as high as 18 mph.

The forecast is virtually identical for Labor Day on Monday with the exception of breezy conditions bringing gusts of wind up to 21 mph.

Temperatures hover in the low 90s for the remainder of the week with rain chances diminishing by Wednesday night to 30 percent and drop to 20 percent for Thursday and Fri

While Manatee County can breathe much easier than just a few days ago, residents should continue to track the storm. A difference of 40-50 miles from when the storm is expected to turn north can have an affect on local weather.