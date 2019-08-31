Bradenton bought water and pumped gas to get ready for a hurricane that may spare us

Residents prepping for Dorian find gas, water in short supply Residents of Manatee County found out quickly that gas stations are running low and water is in short supply at local stores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents of Manatee County found out quickly that gas stations are running low and water is in short supply at local stores.

Saturday was much like any other day in Manatee County, despite the lingering — and eventually, diminishing — threat of Hurricane Dorian.

The weather varied from downright sunny to bleak and overcast, as temperatures hovered around 90 degrees. A convertible Mustang cruised down 14th Street West with its top down, while drivers lined up for a car wash off Tamiami Trail, and families gathered for brunch in downtown Bradenton.

Anxiety fueled a rush of shoppers before the weekend, but many stores and gas stations were restocked by Saturday morning, and Florida’s outlook was increasingly hopeful — especially on the west coast. Though it was gaining strength in the Atlantic, less than 400 miles from West Palm Beach, the hurricane was veering further east on Saturday afternoon.

Hurricanes are finicky, as many Floridians know, and Dorian could change its path at a moment’s notice. While everyday business continued in Manatee County, residents quietly shopped for last-minute necessities.

Gas stations were a gamble throughout Bradenton on Saturday morning. At the Wawa on 14th Street West, yellow Post-It Notes covered the buttons for regular, plus, premium and super fuel.

The fill-ups continued at a nearby RaceTrac, but with two dozen people topping of their cars and trucks at any given time, it was bound to meet a similar fate.

Publix grocery stores had a full stock of water jugs and backup pallets. At least two stores placed a restriction on their water sales, limiting each customer to 4 gallons or two 24-packs, according to signs at each location.

“We appreciate your understanding during this time as our communities prepare for potential weather-related issues due to Hurricane Dorian,” the signs read.

The Publix on 14th Street West was out of large propane tanks before noon. At the Publix on Manatee Avenue West, potato chips began to run out in the party and family sizes, while bags of charcoal were equally scarce.

At the store’s entrance, a company advertised its line of beef jerky and sausage on a hurricane-themed display case.

“Severe Weather — Be Prepared!” the display read, with bold text over an image of billowing palm trees and rain.

Flashlights, tarps and batteries welcomed shoppers at the entrance of Lowe’s in South Bradenton. Nearly a dozen pallets were stacked high with generators, and the store offered a full stock of water and plywood.

At the Walmart in Palmetto, shoppers nearly depleted shelves of Spam, canned tuna, Chef Boyardee pasta, soup and instant noodles. The water aisle was stripped clean, aside from the cans of sparkling Perrier.

Preparation is key before any storm, and though Manatee County de-escalated its Emergency Operations Center by Saturday afternoon, residents were encouraged to keep a watchful eye on Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s been an unpredictable storm and it could take a left turn just like it took a right turn, so our residents should continue to monitor the forecast by watching reliable news sources and following the the county’s social media accounts,” said Steve Litschaauer, the emergency management chief.