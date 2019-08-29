This study shows people act the fool before, during and after a hurricane. Are you surprised?

Are you willing to fight over the last bottle of water? Probably.

On any given day in Miami - and, to be frank, throughout the rest of Florida - you can find a lot of people acting like idiots.

And once there’s a hurricane scare, behavior does not improve, apparently. A new survey from Porch, a website that lets customers connect with and rate home service contractors, says that too many people are acting like fools before, during and after hurricanes.

We are shocked to hear it. Ha, OK, no, we’re not. We’ve met people in Miami. So to learn that according to the survey more than one in 10 people witness fights over gasoline or water is not exactly shocking, especially not if you tried to go to Costco this morning.

The lines at Costco, by the way, may explain the next phenomenon: Porch reports that about one in three Americans got drunk one or more days after a hurricane hit. No word on how many got before or blasted during the storm, but we have our suspicions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That’s not the only bad behavior in which the people indulge. Porch reports that almost one in six people were at a hurricane party last season instead of taking precautionary measures like standing in line at Walmart, trying to buy the last slab of plywood at Home Depot and stocking up on Cheetos at Publix (because hurricane stress eating is calorie-free). Porch says one American in 10 attended such a party during a major hurricane. Sober up and put up your shutters, people.

Other risky behavior Porch noted: one in five people refuse to evacuate during a mandatory evacuation.

Personally we think everyone should be smarter, get prepared and evacuate if you need to evacuate. Also? Stop freaking out and fighting when they run out of bottled water at the store. You know that stuff comes out of your tap for free, right? Fill up your own bottles, pots and pans. This is Miami. We know you’ve got pots and pans.

For the survey, Porch polled people who had been through a hurricane in the last 20 years about their experiences in their most recent hurricane.