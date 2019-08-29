At Hurricane Dorian briefing in Miami, DeSantis gives tips, promises federal aid

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

In a gubernatorial rite of passage, Gov. Ron DeSantis made his first visit to the National Hurricane Center in Miami on Thursday, where he was briefed by forecasters ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The storm is churning north and is currently projected to make landfall on Labor Day in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

At a press conference shortly after the briefing, the governor announced that he is requesting a pre-landfall disaster declaration from the federal government and is mobilizing the National Guard.

Wednesday saw the storm clear Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. On Thursday, Dorian was in the warm Atlantic waters steadily moving northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

DeSantis told reporters that Florida will be getting plenty of support in the form of federal aid, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to transfer $155 million of FEMA funds to the southwest border as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

DeSantis spoke with the president last night about the impending storm.

“He assured me that the federal government would be with us every step of the way,” DeSantis said. “They’ll be supporting us in any way that they can.”

The governor said the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee will be fully activated Friday, including staff and administration from FEMA’s southeast region.

DeSantis was scheduled to visit emergency operations centers in Brevard and Duval counties later Thursday. In a departure from former Gov. Rick Scott’s signature rolled-up sleeves and Navy cap, DeSantis donned an official state jacket and cowboy boots.

The governor announced a state of emergency in 26 counties on Wednesday, which he said would likely expand in lieu of recent forecasts. The order allows him to deploy the National Guard, but “with a track like this, it’s uncertain where to deploy them,” DeSantis said.

“You can make the case for places like Miami and the Keys to get impacted. You could make the case for it to be northern Florida,” he added.

The governor also shared a variety of online resources the public should use to make hurricane plans and said the Department of Transportation will be waiving fees and tolls when evacuation orders are made.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee, called on DeSantis to do so.

DeSantis had initially come to Miami to announce the appointment of four new judges to the 11th Circuit Court.

Miami-Dade County judges William Altfield, Gina Beovides, Laura Shearon Cruz, and assistant attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida Marlene Fernandez-Karavetsos were appointed.

Herald staff writer Alex Harris contributed to this report.