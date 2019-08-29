What do you need to get ready for a hurricane? What should you buy?

It’s scary simple: Prepping a go bag with supplies in case of a hurricane FEMA public service announcement for emergency preparation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA public service announcement for emergency preparation.

The time to prepare for a hurricane is before hurricane season begins.

Procrastination was perhaps forgivable prior to Hurricane Irma in 2017 given that Florida went a few years without a direct hit, but as Hurricane Dorian targets the Sunshine State for this weekend, if you don’t have these essential supplies, now is the time to get them.

You don’t want to find yourself out of luck when the inevitable mad rush begins that will empty store shelves quickly.

Here is what you need:

Water: Ensure there is enough water in the household and a good way to know is to have one gallon per person. That doesn’t include water for cooking and flushing toilets in the event of a prolonged power outage. And don’t forget about your pets. Bottled water will be the first item to sell out.

Food: You should have a three-to-seven day supply of food at the very least and the means to cook it, so fill up those barbecue grill propane tanks to take care of all that meat in the freezer that won’t stay frozen long. It’s not a bad idea to have a small charcoal grill with a supply of charcoal on hand, either.

Worse case scenario is a patio fire pit. There will plenty of wood lying around after a storm to do some old-fashioned cookout meals. That means having the tools to do the cooking, as well, in terms of appropriate pots and pans that can handle an open fire.

Waterproof containers: You’ll want to seal up tight your important documents and spare cash during a storm. Flooding is always possible and so are broken windows that can pour heavy rain directly into your home. Move all expensive electronics away from doors and windows and remove anything of value from floor level if possible.

Cash: Speaking of cash. As many learned in the aftermath of Irma, some stores were able to open in a day or two, but were unable to process credit or debit transactions. Keep that emergency stash handy.

Manual can opener: It’s an essential item during a power outage if you hope to access all those canned goods. Hint: a hammer and a screwdriver works pretty well if you slowly tap at the edge of the lid and work your way around. It’s not ideal, but it works.

Waterproof matches: If you didn’t bother to toss a few lighters into your waterproof containers, having these essential matches around to start those cooking fires is a must.

Medications: A standard first-aid kit, organizing prescription medications, and keeping them handy can make the difference. And be sure those prescriptions are filled ahead of time so you have all you need for the powerless days ahead.

Personal hygiene items: It’s important to keep clean after a power outage.

Extra clothes and bedding: A waterproof container is ideal, given the unknowns of potential water intrusion. You’ll appreciate having those clean, dry clothes and bedding items.

Light and communication: It’s standard gear you should have. Flashlights, extra batteries, windup clocks, battery operated phone chargers, NOAA weather radio and battery operated radios will keep you informed and out of the dark. Candles are not recommended as they can be a fire hazard.

Entertainment: It’s time to go old school. Keep that Monopoly game, deck of cards, toys for the kids, toys for the pets, writing and drawing items and other board games handy. You’ll be glad you did in a prolonged power outage to overcome the boredom and keep stress levels in the family to a minimum.

Tarps: Always good to have in stock as part of your storm supplies. Use them to cover those expensive electronics during the storm just in case and they’ll be a quick fix if you need to cover a broken window in the aftermath. Contractors will be in high demand and it may take weeks before repairs to your home can occur.

Tools: Basic tools, battery operated drills, rope, leather gloves, shovels and other essential tools should be kept nearby. Emergency repairs during and after the storm is something that is very possible.

Insect repellent: This is Florida and the bugs will be out in force following the storm. Depending on the amount of standing water, the insect situation can and likely will get very serious.

Other emergency items: Make sure you have everything you need for yourself, your children and your pets. It’s not a bad idea to have a whistle on hand in the unfortunate case that you find yourself trapped and need a way to signal for help. If you have an area of your home that is prone to flooding, take advantage of getting the sandbags when local authorities announce where to get them.

Always have a plan when it comes to your family. Find the safest place in your home to ride out the storm. Keep your emergency items with you. If necessary, have an evacuation plan in place.