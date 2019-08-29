Everyone is watching Dorian. Here’s how storm could affect Labor Day weekend in Manatee

Anna Maria Island’s take on Hurricane Dorian Anna Maria Island's take on Hurricane Dorian. It's a time for watching and waiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Anna Maria Island's take on Hurricane Dorian. It's a time for watching and waiting.

Two years ago, Hurricane Irma forced the cancellation of the Labor Day Showcase Soccer Tournament at Lakewood Ranch, one of the area’s largest youth tournaments of the year.

With Hurricane Dorian prowling in the Atlantic Ocean and forecasters uncertain of where it’s headed, tourney organizers are anxiously watching the storm’s trek, as are airline passengers, hoteliers and many others.

“We are consulting on a daily basis with the teams and the hotels. We will probably wait until Friday morning. By Friday, we will have to make a call,” Premier Sports Campus general manager Antonio Saviano said Wednesday.

The tourney is expected to host upwards of 250 teams, with many staying in local hotels.

Rob Ferguson, corporate sales director for Even Hotel and Fairfield Inn and Suites, both at Lakewood Ranch, was one of those closely watching the weather.

“We have limited room availability,” Ferguson said, attributing the robust business to the big soccer tourney. “We are hopeful that the Labor Day Showcase won’t be rained out like it was two years ago.”

Manatee County Emergency Management is going to keep sports commissioner Sean Walter posted on any concerns about Dorian, Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara said in an email Wednesday.

Joe Wrona’s big concern Wednesday was not Hurricane Dorian, but the half fish left behind by a barracuda off the Cortez pier. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“No plans for any changes to the Premier events at this time,” he said.

On Anna Maria Island, Joe Wrona of Bradenton and Chris Brogdon of Chicago were trying to catch fish for supper and were aware that Dorian could present a threat. But their attention was focused on the half mackeral that a barracuda left them on a stringer in the surf.

“We will know more in a couple of days,” Wrona said of what Dorian might do.

Anna Maria Island lodging companies were expecting a good weekend, even while keeping an eye on the storm.

Eric Cairns, owner of Cedar Cove Resort & Cottages at 2710 Gulf Dr. N. in Holmes Beach, said his rooms were full for Labor Day weekend, and he had heard no concerns from clients.

Although many hoteliers were reporting full bookings for the Labor Day weekend, the Anna Maria Island beaches had plenty of space Wednesday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“It has had no affect at all. We feel like it is going to affect mostly the east coast,” Carirns said, adding that his bookings this weekend are coming from Tampa-St. Petersburg, northern Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

The story was much the same from Court Zoller, owner of Anna Maria Island Inn at 2218 Gulf Dr. N. in Bradenton Beach.

“I think people are kind of having a watch-and-see attitude. It’s always serious when a storm is coming like this. It’s definitely not one of the bigger ones that we’ve seen. So far, we’re staying fully booked for this weekend,” Zoller said.

Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Elliott Falcione was fatalistic about hurricane season.

Marzina Brogdon casts off the Cortez pier Wednesday. Brogdon was visiting the Bradenton area with her husband, Chris Brogdon. The couple plan to return home to Chicago on Saturday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We are into the storm season. You have to know what you have control over and what you don’t, but you have to be prepared. You worry about life preservation at this point and not business,” Falcione said.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said he has seen no changes in air traffic because of Dorian.

“It’s too early. We continue to monitor it. We consult regularly with the airlines. As it goes farther and farther north, I don’t think it will have an affect here unless the airlines decide they don’t want to fly some of those days,” Piccolo said.