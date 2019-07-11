Here’s Barry: tropical storm forms in Gulf and heads for Louisiana coast

NOAA Satellites shows storm brewing in Gulf of Mexico On July 9, 2019, @NOAASatellites posted a water vapor loop from NOAA's GOES East of an "area of low-pressure that has a high chance of tropical cyclone formation". It could become a tropical depression soon, says the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 9, 2019, @NOAASatellites posted a water vapor loop from NOAA's GOES East of an "area of low-pressure that has a high chance of tropical cyclone formation". It could become a tropical depression soon, says the National Hurricane Center.

The second named storm of the 2019 hurricane season is here and headed for the coast of Louisiana, where it could hit as a Category 1 hurricane — or stronger.

Tropical Storm Barry formed Wednesday evening in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters from the National Hurricane Center said in a 11 a.m. update. Winds inside the storm, which is headed west along the Gulf coast, have reached 40 miles per hour.

Hurricane watches have been issued throughout most of the Louisiana coast and forecasters warn of “life-threatening” storm surge. The highest inundation is expected between the mouth of the Atchafalaya River and Shell Beach.

The storm began as a disturbance over Georgia Tuesday morning before moving toward the Gulf, where it dumped rain on the still-shell-shocked Panhandle before moving to the Gulf. There it picked up steam over the usually warm waters and strengthened into a tropical storm Thursday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Forecasters with the NHC predict the storm could make landfall Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, and they predict the slow-moving storm could bring a lot of heavy rain to the flood-vulnerable coast.