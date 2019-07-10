Gulf storm could become tropical storm Barry as soon as Thursday, forecasters say

It’s scary simple: Prepping a go bag with supplies in case of a hurricane FEMA public service announcement for emergency preparation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA public service announcement for emergency preparation.

Coastal Louisiana and maybe Texas could see the second named storm of the season — Barry — as soon as Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicts.

The latest models show that the disturbance over Georgia from earlier this week has reached the Gulf of Mexico, where the hurricane center gives it a 100 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. When the potential tropical cyclone reaches 40 miles per hour — it’s currently chugging along at 30 mph — it’ll officially be named Barry.

That may happen Thursday, with the storm possibly upgrading to a tropical system later the same day, said NHC Senior Hurricane Specialist Stacy Stewart. He said the storm could make landfall as Category 1 or stronger sometime Saturday.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches are in effect for parts of the eastern Louisiana coast.

The above average temperatures of the Gulf are strengthening the potential system. The Gulf is a toasty 86 to 90 degrees, about 3 degrees higher than normal. Hot water puts more moisture in the air, which fuels hurricane formation.

“That’s just like throwing gasoline on a fire,” Stewart said.

An Air Force plane is scouting out the storm Wednesday afternoon, he said. A NOAA aircraft will follow in the evening .

“We know it’s broad but sometimes there’s some specifics in the detail there we can’t obtain from satellite images,” he said.