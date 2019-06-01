Welcome to hurricane season. There’s already a system developing in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is looking at a disturbance over the southern Bay of Campeche on June 1, 2019. National Hurricane Center

Today is the start of the 2019 hurricane season and nature is giving us notice to prepare already.

Because something is out there.

A broad area over the southern Bay of Campeche is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Pre-season Andrea took some of the thunder out of a low pressure system developing Saturday by becoming this year’s first-named storm, but this one could actually make landfall.

The low is currently delivering disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic and is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the southern Bay of Campeche. This movement would have the low aiming toward the east coast of Mexico during the next few days, the center said in its tropical weather outlook.

Today is the first day of the 2019 hurricane season and there is a system that NHC is monitoring for development. A broad low over the Bay of Campeche has a medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone before it reaches the coast of Mexico in a few days. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/qzDyxL18Eb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 1, 2019

A tropical depression could form in the next couple days — the chance for development is 40% — if it stays over the water before it potentially moves inland early next week.

The low is currently not a concern to Florida, aside from a reminder to have your hurricane supplies ready as the season runs to Nov. 30. But this system is still forecast to dump heavy rainfall over portions of southern and southeastern Mexico during the next few days.