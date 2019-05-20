It’s not hurricane season yet, but there’s a named storm. South Florida is in the clear.

A disturbance in the Atlantic was named Subtropical Storm Andrea May 20, 2019. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane season doesn’t start until June 1, but there’s already a named storm churning in the Atlantic.

Don’t worry. South Florida is in the clear.

On Monday evening, hurricane forecasters named a tropical disturbance located about 300 miles southwest of Bermuda Subtropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the season. The National Hurricane Center had been eying the storm for several days.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory Monday, the second issued for the storm, Andrea was packing winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 12 mph. The National Hurricane Center named the storm around 6 p.m. Monday.

The storm could strengthen overnight, but should weaken beginning late Tuesday as it is expected to make a northeast turn, the hurricane center said. It could dissipate by Wednesday.





No storm watches or warnings have been issued.

This is the fifth time in the last five years in which forecasters have named a storm before the June 1 start of the season. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The forecast track has Andrea remaining southwest or south of Bermuda.



