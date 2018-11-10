Here’s a reminder that hurricane season isn’t quite over: New storm brewing in Atlantic

We know many of you have unboxed the Christmas lights and thoughts of facing your [insert politician name]-loving nephew over Thanksgiving dinner has you dreading the holiday season. But keep this in your thoughts, too: it’s still hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center has plopped an “X” on the map and a cone that shows a disturbance out in the Atlantic that, if you extrapolate the cone way, way outward, takes it on a path toward Florida.
But don’t do that. It’’s far too early and it’ll only frighten the dog.
Here’s what we know now: “A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” the hurricane center said in its 7 a.m. Saturday advisory.
This is the important part: “Development of this system is not expected during the next couple of days due to unfavorable environmental conditions. However, some subtropical or tropical development is possible around the middle of next week when the system moves near or to the north of the Greater Antilles.”
The hurricane center gives the chance of this wave developing over the next two days a near zero percent chance. Formation chance over the next five days, into Thursday are still low at 30 percent.
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
On the off chance that this storm does develop into something, it would be named Patty.
As for late-season, November hurricanes, there have been 36 named Atlantic storms, 21 of which became hurricanes, since 1950. The Florida Panhandle’s Mexico Beach can’t forget Hurricane Kate on Nov. 20-21, 1985. Kate hit Cuba and Florida as a Category 2 and, at its peak, had 120 mph winds.
Cuba has seen four — including Hurricane Paloma — which grew to a Category 4 with 145-mph winds, before making landfall in Santa Cruz del Sur in Cuba as a Category 2 on Nov. 8, 2008. And “Wrong-way Lenny” on Nov. 17-18, 1999 packed 155-mph winds in the Northern Lesser Antilles, according to Weather Underground. Hurricane Lenny was the second strongest November hurricane, behind the unnamed 1932 Cuba hurricane, which hit 175 mph.
