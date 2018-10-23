Will Hurricane Willa bring back the red tide menace?

The sight of a convoy of Publix trucks down U.S. 231 heading for Panama City brought a little feelgood to Tallahassee resident Ralph Aspach, on his way to help friends clean up after Hurricane Michael.
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
So far 4.1 million chickens and turkeys, and 5,500 hogs are dead in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence wind and floods. The numbers are expected to increase this week. The livestock death toll doubles that of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
A Crusoe Island couple, Westly Dorsch and Chasity Hewett, helped a Coast Guard crew navigate flooded streets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to rescue their neighbors' pets stuck in homes flooded by the Waccamaw River after Hurricane Florence.
A photograph of Robert Simmons Jr. and a kitten, Survivor, in a flooded New Bern, NC, neighborhood, went viral during Hurricane Florence. Here is what happened to Simmons and the cat after the picture was taken.
