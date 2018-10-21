Manatee County sends Hurricane Michael relief supplies to Florida Panhandle

On Oct. 10, Hurricane Michael made landfall on Florida’s Panhandle with 155 mile per hour winds, devastating entire cities and leaving many Floridians in the region with nothing.
In the following days, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office made it possible for Manatee County residents to contribute to Hurricane Michael relief efforts without leaving home.
The sheriff’s office shared a call for help via social media outlets on October 12.
Goods requested included canned food, pet food, toiletries and first aid supplies.
Within two days, the sheriff’s office began to fill a semi-truck with supplies.
On Oct. 16, the sheriff’s office also shared a list of specific items needed to help law enforcement officers in Bay and Gulf counties, including batteries, battery-operated fans and infant supplies.
By Oct. 17, pictures showed the semi-truck nearly full of supplies. The sheriff’s office shortened the deadline for donations in order to get them up north sooner.
On Oct. 18, the sheriff’s office sent out a last call. “We’ve got until 5 p.m. to fill up the rig!” said a post on the Manatee Sheriff’s Twitter account.
Manatee County residents more than came through. By the day of departure, the Manatee Sheriff’s Department had filled the entire trailer to capacity with relief supplies. Pepsico Gatorade Beverages in Kissimmee made a donation of beverages that filled a whole second trailer.
Members of the emergency services team left Manatee County with the first load on Oct. 19.
By Saturday, Oct. 20, all of the goods were transported to Panama City and into the hands of National Guard members to distribute to those in need.
“Your donations have made it to Panama City!” reads a Tweet from the sheriff’s office on Saturday evening. “Our deputies are working with the National Guard to sort through supplies and get them to those in need. Thanks again to everyone who made this possible. #ManateeCares.”
The sheriff’s office recommends sending financial donations to support Hurricane Michael relief efforts to American Red Cross.
Online resources like Charity Watch and Charity Navigator can help people who want to donate evaluate which charity is right for them.
