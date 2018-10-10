Michael’s storm surge moves quickly ashore in Destin, Florida
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
So far 4.1 million chickens and turkeys, and 5,500 hogs are dead in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence wind and floods. The numbers are expected to increase this week. The livestock death toll doubles that of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
A Crusoe Island couple, Westly Dorsch and Chasity Hewett, helped a Coast Guard crew navigate flooded streets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to rescue their neighbors' pets stuck in homes flooded by the Waccamaw River after Hurricane Florence.
A photograph of Robert Simmons Jr. and a kitten, Survivor, in a flooded New Bern, NC, neighborhood, went viral during Hurricane Florence. Here is what happened to Simmons and the cat after the picture was taken.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.
President Donald Trump pledged to help the people affected by Hurricane Florence during a briefing with local and federal officials. The president arrived in North Carolina to survey damage wrought by the powerful storm.
Justin King and his sister Nichole Black lost their parents, Mark King and Debbie Ryan, during Hurricane Florence when the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in Loris, South Carolina.
The Fayetteville Police Department recorded aerial views of the neighborhoods surrounding the Cape Fear River and Locks Creek on Monday evening, Sept. 17, 2018. The river is expected to crest on Tuesday.