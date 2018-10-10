Here’s what Anna Maria Island looks like Wednesday as Hurricane Michael moves through Gulf

As Hurricane Michael was closing in on landfall in the Florida Panhandle, Anna Maria Island was seeing signs the hurricane was moving through the Gulf of Mexico.
Manatee County is under a storm surge and tropical storm watch, and Anna Maria Elementary school was closed Wednesday.
From Coquina Beach to Anna Maria beaches, large waves crashed and drew close to the dunes lining the edge of the beaches and gusting winds whipped hats from heads.
A few people stopped by the beaches early Wednesday to take pictures of the unusually large waves.
Overnight and early-morning rain left puddles and a few troublesome areas on the island, but most roads were passable.
Hurricane Michael is a Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon. Tropical storm winds reach 185 miles from Michael’s center.
