Here’s what Anna Maria Island looks like Wednesday as Hurricane Michael moves through Gulf

As Hurricane Michael was closing in on landfall in the Florida Panhandle, Anna Maria Island was seeing signs the hurricane was moving through the Gulf of Mexico.

Manatee County is under a storm surge and tropical storm watch, and Anna Maria Elementary school was closed Wednesday.

From Coquina Beach to Anna Maria beaches, large waves crashed and drew close to the dunes lining the edge of the beaches and gusting winds whipped hats from heads.

#AMI conditions as #HuricaneMichael moves toward Florida: Gusty winds blew my hat off at Coquina North. Big waves in the Gulf. Some minor flooding on the roads to the beach, but not more serious that what I typically notice after lots of rain. pic.twitter.com/qOexFJpzKv — Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) October 10, 2018

#AMI conditions: out by the Sandbar restaurant, wind has definitely picked up. Big waves crashing. pic.twitter.com/FlCzp8YYei — Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) October 10, 2018

A few people stopped by the beaches early Wednesday to take pictures of the unusually large waves.

#AMI conditions: On Cortez Beach, a few people are out taking pics and video of the waves. pic.twitter.com/mglTwZCNVt — Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) October 10, 2018

Overnight and early-morning rain left puddles and a few troublesome areas on the island, but most roads were passable.

#AMI conditions: here’s a little water on Gulf Drive near Cortez Beach. Again, something I’ve seen before after lots of rain, but still not fun to drive through. Definitely a little windy too. pic.twitter.com/veQyQk6UDc — Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) October 10, 2018

#AMI conditions: the intersection of Marina Dr & 58th St in Holmes Beach is flooded. (I’m standing in front of Holmes Beach City Hall) pic.twitter.com/CZnxLgDn9m — Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) October 10, 2018

Hurricane Michael is a Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon. Tropical storm winds reach 185 miles from Michael’s center.