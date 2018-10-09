Hurricane Michael’s eye isn’t targeting Manatee County. But it will affect our weather

Hurricane Michael isn’t expected to hit Manatee County directly, but it will bring some wet weather.

Storm surge and tropical storm-like conditions could impact Manatee County through Thursday afternoon, according to watches from the National Weather Service. Manatee County is currently under storm surge and tropical storm watches.

Steve Litschauer, the interim director of the Manatee County Emergency Management Center, said Hurricane Michael could bring 2 to 4 feet of storm surge along the coast with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain.

King tides, the highest tides of the year, also could be a factor in water levels and they will be monitored.

Litschauer told county commissioners Tuesday the area is expecting wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

The National Weather Service calls for highs in the upper 80s for the rest of the week, with lows in the 70s. Showers and storms are expected to stick around through Friday, with some sunny conditions returning for the weekend.

Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall in the northeastern Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday.