Storm winds in Florida could begin Tuesday night as Hurricane Michael crosses Gulf

Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions as early as tonight as Hurricane Michael churns across the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, headed for a Wednesday landfall along the northeastern Gulf Coast.

In a 5 a.m. update Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Michael’s sustained winds remained at 90 mph as the storm appeared to take a brief pause in strengthening, likely due to dry air and upper level wind shear. The storm was located about 420 miles south of Panama City and had picked up speed to 12 mph.

Tropical Storms warnings were also issued for the U.S. east coast, from Fernandina Beach, just north of Jacksonville, to South Carolina.

After it makes landfall in the Panhandle or Big Bend, the storm is expected to head northeast across Georgia and the Carolinas, which are still recovering from widespread flooding damage from a slow-moving Hurricane Florence last month.

Forecasters and emergency managers continued to warn that flooding from Michael’s storm surge remains a dangerous threat at landfall, since the bend in the coastline traps powerful waves. Between eight and 12 feet of surge could pound the coast between Indian Pass and Cedar Key. However, they warned the amount and location of surge remains somewhat uncertain depending on the storm’s exact path.

A hurricane hunter plane investigating the storm Tuesday morning found that Michael’s eye had become less organized. But forecasters expect the wind shear buffering the storm to decrease today, allowing it to continue to mushroom in wind speed.

Hurricane warnings blanketed much of northeastern Florida, from the Suwanee River to the Alabama border. Storm surge warnings stretched from just north of Tampa to Walton County, west of Panama City.