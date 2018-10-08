Hurricane Michael: What is storm surge, how do you prepare and other frequently asked questions

With Manatee County under storm surge and tropical storm watches Monday because of the approach of Hurricane Michael, you might be asking how to prepare for the conditions that come along with storm surge.
Here are a few frequently asked questions and answers from the National Hurricane Center about storm surge.
Q: What is storm surge?
A: The National Hurricane Center defines storm surge as “an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm over and above the predicted astronomical tide.” Essentially, it’s the additional water the storm brings that’s greater than the usual rise in tides.
The highest storm surge occurs where the strongest winds are, according to the NHC.
Q: What causes it?
A: Storm surge is mostly caused by strong winds, and as the hurricane or tropical storm reaches shallower waters, the spinning water can no longer go down because of the ocean bottom, so it goes up and inland, according to the NHC.
There are several factors that can influence storm surge, such as storm size, intensity and forward speed, pressure, width and slope of the ocean bottom, shape of the coastline, angle of the storm’s approach to the coast, and local features (such as islands, inlets, bays and rivers).
Q: What else causes water levels to rise during hurricanes?
A: Other factors in rising water levels during hurricanes are tides, waves and freshwater input. The total water level is calculated by adding the storm surge, tides, waves and freshwater input together.
Q: What is the difference between storm surge and storm tide?
A: Storm tide is the combination of surge and tide.
Q: How do I prepare for storm surge?
A: Here are a few things Manatee County officials recommend to prepare your home and family for storm surge:
- Check your home and property for any potential flooding risks and make whatever repairs possible.
- Sandbags can also be used to protect vulnerabilities in homes from flooding.
- Secure any outdoor furniture, potted plants, trash cans or other outdoor items.
- Elevate important documents, electronics and other items, or put them in waterproof containers.
- Know how to turn off your home’s gas and electricity.
- Clean gutters, trim trees and shrubs near your home but do not sweep or blow lawn clippings or leaves into the street, it clogs up the storm water system.
- Lower your pool’s water level, add extra chlorine and turn off power to pool equipment.
- Have survival supplies or emergency kit ready and available.
- Make sure vehicles have plenty of fuel and electronics are fully charged.
- Get cash out before the storm.
More information on storm surge, tropical storms and hurricanes can be found on the National Hurricane Center’s website.
