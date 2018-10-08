Florida comes under a hurricane watch as Michael rapidly strengthens

Florida’s Panhandle and big bend area came under a hurricane watch Monday morning after Tropical Storm Michael rapidly intensified from the day before, poised to become a Cat 2 hurricane before it makes landfall later in the week.
In a morning update, National Hurricane Center forecasters said a hurricane hunter plane discovered early Monday that the storm had intensified despite upper levels winds expected to keep it in check. Sustained winds reached 70 mph as it moved north at 7 mph to the east.
At 8 a.m., it was located about 70 miles south of Cuba’s western tip, where strong winds and heavy rain had already begun pounding the island. Rainfall could reach eight inches, with up to 12 inches possible in places.
The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch from the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwanee River, where Michael could roll ashore on Wednesday.
Sustained winds could reach 110 mph, just below major storm status, over the next two days, forecasters said, and could reach Cat 3 intensity by the time the storm nears land.
A tropical storm watch was also issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay.
Tropical storm warnings were already in effect for the Mexican coast from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, as well as Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth in Cuba.
Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday for 26 counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, said that the storm will be slow, strong and will bring a dangerous storm surge.
“This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous,” he said in a briefing Sunday evening.
Tropical storm force winds, which extend 175 miles from Michael’s center, could reach Florida as early as Tuesday night. Storm surge between Indian Pass and Crystal River could reach seven to 11 feet. Michael could dump up to eight inches of rain, with 12 inches possible in some areas.
The Florida Keys are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of rain, and the Yucatan Peninsula could get 1 to 2 inches of rain.
