Meteorologists watching tropical disturbance near Honduras that could strengthen

Meteorologists are watching a tropical disturbance near the eastern coast of Honduras that’s moving in Florida’s direction.
They predict the northwest-moving system has a 40 percent chance of strengthening to a tropical cyclone in the next two days and a 70 percent chance of upgrading in the next five days.
For now, senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center Lixion Avila said, there’s not much for Floridians to worry about.
“We don’t even have a depression yet,” he said. “Right now the conditions are not very, very favorable for strong hurricanes or anything like that.”
Unlike earlier in hurricane season, where storms more commonly form off the coast of Africa, in October the hot spot for system formation is the Caribbean.
“If something is going to happen this is where it happens,” he said.
Normally these storms move north and northwest toward the Gulf of Mexico, as forecasters predict this disturbance might.
In the meantime, Avila said, it will continue to drench portions of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula with torrential rains in the next few days.
Comments