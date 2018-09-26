Tropical storm Kirk just won’t go away

Tropical Storm Kirk is back.
After fizzling Tuesday, torn apart by its own quick speed and high wind shear, Kirk rekindled Wednesday as expected. It’s now headed toward the northern Windward Islands, where tropical storm warnings and watches were issued Wednesday morning.
The storm was about 415 miles east of Barbados, with sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s heading quickly west at 18 mph, National Hurricane Center forecaster said.
The fickle storm is forecast to expire yet again after it crosses the islands and heads into the eastern Caribbean.
The Atlantic revved back up last week after a brief lull following a brutal landfall by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas, where swollen rivers continue to crest and flood neighborhoods. On Wednesday, a week after the storm departed, emergency workers were still warning of more flooding. So far, the storm has killed 47 in the Carolinas and Virginia.
Having storms form and falter is not unusual as they move across the Atlantic, encountering changing conditions in the environment, National Hurricane Center meteorologist and spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. That was case with Harvey last year when it became the first major hurricane to make a U.S. landfall in a decade and stalled over Texas, producing record rain and forcing about 30,000 people from their homes.
“It degenerated to a wave over the eastern Caribbean and, four days later, regenerated over the Gulf of Mexico,” Feltgen said. “If the system breaks up and then moves into a more favorable environment, regeneration can occur.”
Kirk is not expected to last and for now is forecast to encounter strong upper atmospheric winds in three days that again scramble it. If it takes a more northward path, that could happen sooner.
In addition to Kirk, forecasters were watching a leftover piece of Florence that circled back after the hurricane departed last week. The low pressure system, located about 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, could bring unwelcome rain to North Carolina. Leslie also continues to meander around the North Atlantic, several hundred miles southwest of the Azores. Forecasters gave it a 90 percent chance of transitioning back to a tropical system over the next five days far from the U.S. coast.
