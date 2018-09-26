Watch a timelapse of downtown Wilmington, N.C., flooding at high tide

Watch as water flows into the intersection of Water St. and Market St. at high tide in downtown Wilmington, N.C. on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
By
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Hurricane

Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service