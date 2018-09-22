Tropical Storm Kirk named and is gaining momentum as it crosses the Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Kirk in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory.

The storm, about 450 miles of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands developed quickly, packing winds of 40 mph and moving west at 14 mph.

Only three hours earlier, in its 8 a.m. advisory, the system was predicted to become a tropical depression with an 80 percent chance of doing so over the weekend.

But its rapid growth prompted its naming.

Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to gain momentum and move westward “across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean” this weekend through Tuesday, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward from its center up to 35 miles.