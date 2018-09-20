Couple helps navigate through their flooded community to rescue remaining pets

A Crusoe Island couple, Westly Dorsch and Chasity Hewett, helped a Coast Guard crew navigate flooded streets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to rescue their neighbors' pets stuck in homes flooded by the Waccamaw River after Hurricane Florence.
By
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Hurricane

Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service