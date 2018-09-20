This man and his cat became the faces of Florence and a story of resilience and hope
A photograph of Robert Simmons Jr. and a kitten, Survivor, in a flooded New Bern, NC, neighborhood, went viral during Hurricane Florence. Here is what happened to Simmons and the cat after the picture was taken.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.
President Donald Trump pledged to help the people affected by Hurricane Florence during a briefing with local and federal officials. The president arrived in North Carolina to survey damage wrought by the powerful storm.
Justin King and his sister Nichole Black lost their parents, Mark King and Debbie Ryan, during Hurricane Florence when the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in Loris, South Carolina.
The Fayetteville Police Department recorded aerial views of the neighborhoods surrounding the Cape Fear River and Locks Creek on Monday evening, Sept. 17, 2018. The river is expected to crest on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared footage of Interstate 40 at mile marker 387 in Pender County on September 18, 2018. The area has seen extreme flooding conditions after rain brought by Florence.
A couple of venomous cottonmouth snakes were spotted on a disc golf course on Topsail Island, about 50 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina. Footage uploaded to Facebook on September 16 shows the two snakes lying partially submerged in water.