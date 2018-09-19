Trump: ‘Nothing left undone’ in storm recovery

President Donald Trump pledged to help the people affected by Hurricane Florence during a briefing with local and federal officials. The president arrived in North Carolina to survey damage wrought by the powerful storm.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service