Siblings talk about parents they lost during Hurricane Florence
Justin King and his sister Nichole Black lost their parents, Mark King and Debbie Ryan, during Hurricane Florence when the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in Loris, South Carolina.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared footage of Interstate 40 at mile marker 387 in Pender County on September 18, 2018. The area has seen extreme flooding conditions after rain brought by Florence.
A couple of venomous cottonmouth snakes were spotted on a disc golf course on Topsail Island, about 50 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina. Footage uploaded to Facebook on September 16 shows the two snakes lying partially submerged in water.
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jordon Shevlin, a rescue swimmer from Air Station Atlantic City, NJ., gets battered and buffeted to investigate a truck caught in dangerous flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence, Sept. 16, 2018.
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, that excessive amounts of rain are still being dumped in North Carolina and the effect is expected to be "catastrophic." Here are scenes from flooding in Jacksonville, N.C.
Isaac came to life — and the nation’s attention — on Sept. 7 as a depression far out in the Atlantic. The system grew into a named tropical storm last Saturday afternoon and flared up to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday night .
