Watch Air Force crew check Myrtle Beach from the air

A crew from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia conducted a “familiarization” flight over the Myrtle Beach area on Sunday, September 16, to prepare for any rescue missions for which they may be called to.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service