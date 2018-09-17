Coast Guard rescue swimmer investigates truck in dangerous flooding
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jordon Shevlin, a rescue swimmer from Air Station Atlantic City, NJ., gets battered and buffeted to investigate a truck caught in dangerous flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence, Sept. 16, 2018.
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, that excessive amounts of rain are still being dumped in North Carolina and the effect is expected to be "catastrophic." Here are scenes from flooding in Jacksonville, N.C.
Isaac came to life — and the nation’s attention — on Sept. 7 as a depression far out in the Atlantic. The system grew into a named tropical storm last Saturday afternoon and flared up to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday night .
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
This video, from a New Jersey Office of Emergency Management “high water vehicle,” shows driving rain and flooded streets from Tropical Storm Florence. The NHC says “life-threatening inland flood hazard” in the Carolinas would continue for days.
Oceanfront homes and pools in Avon, North Carolina, were left damaged and filled with sand after Hurricane Florence wiped out the once-healthy section of dunes protecting the properties from the beach on Sept. 14, 2018.
A mother and infant in North Carolina are dead after a tree fell on their home - the first two fatalities of Hurricane Florence. Adam Sparks, a neighbor, says he heard the tree crashing down, but wasn't sure what had happened.
Tropical Storm Florence will likely bring rains, floods and tropical storm-force winds to Charlotte this weekend, and that could cause flooding, the National Weather Service warns. Residents can also expect power outages.
A line for gas forms on Sea Mountain Highway at Boulineau's Corner store during Tropical Storm Florence. The shop has had fuel throughout the storm, but conditions are now allowing customers to get out to assess the impacts.
The National Weather Service tweeted that Hurricane Florence had already dumped over 15 inches of rain over Morehead City, North Carolina, by 2 p.m. Friday. Several videos by the NWS showed major flooding in the NC town.
