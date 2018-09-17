Drone video shows McAlpine Creek in Charlotte flooding greenway

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Florence forced McAlpine Creek from it's bed on Sunday as heavy rain saturated the Charlotte, NC area. The flood waters covered a popular walking and bicycling trail.
