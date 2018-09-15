Shoppers overwhelm lone grocery store in storm ravaged Wilmington

Harris Teeter has hundreds of shoppers stand in rain and wind as they open their doors to weary residents.
By
Hurricane Florence causes roof collapse in New Bern

Hurricane

Hurricane Florence causes roof collapse in New Bern

The roof of the Surf Wind and Fire shop on Middle Street in downtown New Bern, N.C. collapsed on Friday, September 14, 2018 as rain, wind and storm surge from Hurricane Florence moved in the historic Craven County town on Friday, September 14, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service