Woman, husband find body floating in retention pond behind a Myrtle Beach Publix

The National Weather Service tweeted that Hurricane Florence had already dumped over 15 inches of rain over Morehead City, North Carolina, by 2 p.m. Friday. Several videos by the NWS showed major flooding in the NC town.
The roof of the Surf Wind and Fire shop on Middle Street in downtown New Bern, N.C. collapsed on Friday, September 14, 2018 as rain, wind and storm surge from Hurricane Florence moved in the historic Craven County town on Friday, September 14, 2018.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said to expect major flooding over the weekend as Hurricane Florence continues its track across the state. The storm is expected to dump 15-25 inches of rain across the Grand Strand and PeeDee areas.
Units with New York City’s Urban Search and Rescue team were dispatched to River Bend, near New Bern, North Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2018, to help perform rescues following Hurricane Florence’s arrival to the area.
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
A storm surge from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overflow its banks and flooded parts of New Bern, North Carolina, on September 14. Wind, rain and waves from the Category 2 storm began to lash the North Carolina coastline on Thursday.
A tower camera on Frying Pan Tower captures the fury of Hurricane Florence 34 miles off of Cape Fear, NC in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon. The tower was originall built as a light tower to warn ships of shallow shoals.