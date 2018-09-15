Videos show major flooding to NC towns on the Pamlico River from Hurricane Florence
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
This video, from a New Jersey Office of Emergency Management “high water vehicle,” shows driving rain and flooded streets from Tropical Storm Florence. The NHC says “life-threatening inland flood hazard” in the Carolinas would continue for days.
Oceanfront homes and pools in Avon, North Carolina, were left damaged and filled with sand after Hurricane Florence wiped out the once-healthy section of dunes protecting the properties from the beach on Sept. 14, 2018.
A mother and infant in North Carolina are dead after a tree fell on their home - the first two fatalities of Hurricane Florence. Adam Sparks, a neighbor, says he heard the tree crashing down, but wasn't sure what had happened.
Tropical Storm Florence will likely bring rains, floods and tropical storm-force winds to Charlotte this weekend, and that could cause flooding, the National Weather Service warns. Residents can also expect power outages.
A line for gas forms on Sea Mountain Highway at Boulineau's Corner store during Tropical Storm Florence. The shop has had fuel throughout the storm, but conditions are now allowing customers to get out to assess the impacts.
The National Weather Service tweeted that Hurricane Florence had already dumped over 15 inches of rain over Morehead City, North Carolina, by 2 p.m. Friday. Several videos by the NWS showed major flooding in the NC town.
The roof of the Surf Wind and Fire shop on Middle Street in downtown New Bern, N.C. collapsed on Friday, September 14, 2018 as rain, wind and storm surge from Hurricane Florence moved in the historic Craven County town on Friday, September 14, 2018.